Terrorist hid in Jaffa mosque following stabbing attack

Muhammad Banni Odeh will be charged with attempted murder on a nationalist background.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

The investigation of 18-year-old terrorist Muhammad Banni Odeh, who stabbed a Jewish man in Jaffa last month, has ended, the police announced Tuesday.

The investigation revealed that the terrorist left the town of Tubas near Shechem (Nablus), and traveled the day of the attack to Jaffa, where he previously worked without a work permit as a dishwasher at a restaurant.

Upon arriving in Jaffa, Odeh went to the sea near the restaurant where he had worked and identified a couple walking and followed them with a knife hidden on his body.

When he noticed that the street was empty of other people, he approached the couple from behind and stabbed the 67-year-old man several times. The victim, injured by the stabbings, tried to fend off the terrorist and prevented him from approaching his wife, until the terrorist fled the scene.

Large forces from Tel Aviv District Police launched a manhunt for the terrorist and in less than an hour captured him inside a mosque in Jaffa.

Odeh will be charged with attempted murder on a nationalist background.