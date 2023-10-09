Terrorist infiltration sparks gun battle in northern Israel

Israeli Infantry reservists were seen during a light arms training in northern Golan Heights on October 8, 2023. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

At least five terrorists said to have entered northern Israel, sparking gun battle with Israeli forces.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A terrorist infiltration was reported in northern Israel Monday afternoon, outside of the town of Adamit in the northwestern Galilee, less than half a mile from the Lebanese border.

Residents of Adamit and the surrounding area have been instructed to remain in their homes.

According to preliminary reports, a group of at least five terrorists was spotted, with Israeli ground forces and military helicopters engaging the terror cell.

Israeli security forces are conducting searches of the surrounding area for an additional terrorists who may have infiltrated across the border.

An IDF spokesperson confirmed the infiltration, adding that two of the terrorists had been killed

“IDF forces killed a number of armed individuals who had crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory,” the spokesperson said. “The soldiers are continuing their searches of the area.”

“In addition, combat helicopters are right now engaged in combat in the area.”

“IDF soldiers eliminated two of the terrorists on the northern border who had infiltrated into Israel.”

The infiltration in the north comes after a rocket was fired at northeastern Israel from Lebanon, landing in the Upper Galilee.

Warning sirens were heard in Ramot Naftali and Yiftach.