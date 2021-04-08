‘This must end’: Texas Gov. demands Biden stop child sex assault at migrant facility

“The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children,” said Gov. Abbott.

By Josh Plank, World Israel News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday called on the Biden administration to immediately shut down a federally run migrant facility after state agencies received reports of sexual abuse against children.

“This facility is a health and safety nightmare,” Abbott, a Republican, said at a press conference outside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, where the children are being held.

Abbott said that two separate state agencies had received reports Wednesday morning of child abuse and neglect occurring at the facility, prompting him to travel to the site Wednesday afternoon with members of the Texas Ranger Division in tow.

“The Biden administration is now presiding over the abuse of children. To end this abuse, the Biden administration must immediately shut down this facility,” said Abbott.

“The children who are in this facility should be moved to other federally run facilities where the federal government has the space, personnel, and resources to ensure their safety,” he said.

Abbott called the allegations “very credible” and said that they include children being sexually assaulted, a lack of staff to safely supervise children, some children not eating throughout the day, and sick children not being physically separated from well children.

He directed the Texas Rangers to enter the facility and begin an immediate investigation into the allegations.

“If they are not allowed in without me, I’ll be going in,” the governor said.

“The Biden administration caused this crisis and has repeatedly failed to address it. The Biden administration opened borders. The administration failed to plan for the influx of children that they invited to come,” said Abbott.

“Now they face allegations of despicable child abuse and neglect. This must end. The Biden administration must act now. This facility should shut down immediately,” he said.

A White House spokesperson told WOAI San Antonio that the Biden administration takes the safety and well-being of children in its care very seriously.

“Currently, we see no basis for Gov. Abbott’s call to shut down the San Antonio Freeman Coliseum as an intake site,” the spokesperson said.