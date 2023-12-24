TikTok rejected hostage release ads, sources expose pro-Hamas leanings

Screenshots from the company’s internal chat show TikTok employees celebrating the October 7th massacre and Houthi missile strikes against Israel.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

TikTok is allegedly exercising anti-Israel bias in its refusal to post ads for the release of hostages in Gaza while posting plenty of pro-Palestinian ads.

The Chinese-owned company refused to post paid ads sponsored by the Hostages and Missing Persons Forum in Israel appealing for the safe return of their loved ones because they were “overly graphic or political,” as reported by Fox News.

However, copies of these paid ads simply show images of the hostages engaged in ordinary activities, such as dancing or watching football.

Advertisement specialist Yossi Lobton, who represents the hostage families told Fox News, “Our campaign is based on humanitarian policy. Kidnapping kids and civilians is a war crime and Hamas must free them.”

However, TikTok insisted that “their policy prohibits financed campaigns that emphasize overly graphic or political content.”

Lobton continued, “They said it’s a well-established policy that knows no bias, so we’ve approached Google and Meta instead.”

Although Meta rejected a few ads, they published most of them.

Despite TikTok’s insistence that it shows no bias and rejects paid advertising that is political or graphic, the platform regularly displays explicit footage of Palestinians, particularly children in Gaza without providing any context that Israel is allowing humanitarian aid or that Hamas is actively preventing Gazans from fleeing to safety.

The double standard regarding paid advertising on behalf of hostages taken by Hamas and pro-Palestinian ads extends to the policing of organic content.

TikTok has been criticized for not doing enough to combat antisemitism on its platform, and a memo that was shown to Fox Digital was written by a senior TikTok employee who admits to allowing an unequal policy toward paid humanitarian ads on behalf of Israelis compared to Palestinians.

In addition, screenshots taken from TikTok’s internal employee chat platform, Lark show Trust and Safety officers celebrating Hamas atrocities and Houthi attacks.