Trump and top aide challenge Netanyahu’s claim ceasefire will be temporary

Ceasefire deal ‘better hold,’ says Trump calling for an ‘end’ to Gaza war, as his incoming National Security Advisor vows to hostage families US will ensure all three phases of ceasefire deal will be implemented.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President-elect Donald Trump and a top aide appeared to contradict claims by senior Israeli leaders over the weekend that Israel may resume its war against Hamas after the first phase of a three-part ceasefire.

On Saturday, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had assured him that despite the cabinet ratifying the three-part hostage and ceasefire deal with Hamas Friday night, the IDF would resume its operations against the terror group in Gaza after the first phase of the deal.

Netanyahu himself hinted at a renewal of the fighting, saying Saturday night that Israel is still committed to the destruction of Hamas and ensuring that Gaza never again threatens Israel’s security.

“We retain the right to return to the war, if necessary, with the backing of the U.S.,” Netanyahu said, claiming that Trump himself had endorsed a return to fighting in Gaza during a call last week with the Israeli premier.

Trump “welcomed the agreement and rightly emphasized that the first stage of the agreement is a temporary ceasefire. That is what he said, ‘a temporary ceasefire’.”

That same day, however, Trump appeared to contradict Netanyahu’s claim during an interview with NBC News.

Trump said that the new ceasefire “better hold.”

“Well, we’re going to see very soon, and it better hold.”

The incoming president recalled his recent telephone conversation with Netanyahu, saying that while he said Israel must do “what has to be done,” he also emphasized that the war “has to end.”

“Just keep doing what you have to do. You have to have — this has to end. We want it to end, but to keep doing what has to be done.”

Trump said his administration would ensure the ceasefire holds, saying the maintenance of the truce would be a litmus test of American soft power abroad.

“The United States has to get respected again, and it has to get respected fast. But respect is the primary word that I use,” Trump said. “If they respect us, it will hold. If they don’t respect us, all hell will break out.”

Hours after the interview, Axios cited three sources who claimed that Trump’s choice for National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, on Saturday pledged to relatives of hostages in Gaza that the Trump administration would ensure that the full three-stages of the ceasefire will be implemented.

Hostage families have feared that the 64 other hostages remaining in Gaza not slated for release during the six-week initial phase will be left in the coastal enclave should Israel resume the war after phase one of the agreement.

Waltz assured the families that the White House would push for talks aimed at securing the implementation of the second phase of the deal as soon as possible.