Trump envoy Witkoff: ‘Hamas can be politically involved in Gaza if they demilitarize’

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has declared repeatedly that Israel’s goal during the war is to eliminate Hamas as a political and military force in the Gaza Strip.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Speaking to Tucker Carlson on Friday, US President Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff indicated that Hamas could be politically active in Gaza if they disarm.

He also said that Hamas was not as extreme as depicted and that they may be open to negotiations.

“They need to demilitarize, and then they might also be politically involved in Gaza,” Witkoff said.

“We need to understand what Hamas wants and then think about what we can offer them to make them leave. That is what needs to happen here. At the start of the conflict, we heard that ‘Hamas is an ideology, and they are ready to die,” he continued.

“I don’t think they are as ideologically extreme as they’re often portrayed. They send young children who understand nothing to commit suicide with explosive belts. Once we understand that they want to live, we can talk to them more effectively,” Witkoff added.

During the interview, Witkoff praised Netanyahu’s handling of the war and denied accusations that he is continuing the war at the expense of the hostages remaining in Gaza.

Regarding Netanyahu, Witkoff said, “We would not be as effective in the region if he didn’t do what he did [with Hezbollah and Hamas], not even close.”

‘I think he [Netanyahu] did an exceptional job, but the rap he gets is that he’s more concerned about the fight than he is about the hostages. I understand how people could make that assessment, but I don’t necessarily agree with it,” he said.

“I think Bibi believes that he’s doing the right thing. I think he goes up against public opinion ’cause the public opinion [in Israel] wants those hostages home.”