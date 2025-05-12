Trump hints release of US hostage could lead to end of Gaza war

US President Donald Trump at a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, D.C., February 4, 2025. (Liri Agami/Flash90)

President Donald Trump lauds planned release of American hostage Edan Alexander, says it could mark the beginning of the end of the Gaza war.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump overnight touted the planned release of an American hostage held captive in the Gaza Strip, while hinting that the hostage’s impending release could signal the beginning of the end of the war in Gaza.

On Sunday night, Hamas announced plans to free 21-year-old Israeli-American Edan Alexander as a goodwill gesture to the United States.

Alexander is expected to be returned to Israel sometime on Monday, though no precise timing of the handover has been disclosed.

Hours after Hamas’ announcement, Trump touted Alexander’s impending release.

“I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. “I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen.”

The president went on to suggest that the move by Hamas could mark the beginning of the end of the war in Gaza, suggesting that talks for the return of the other 58 hostages could include a permanent end to the war.

“This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war and return ALL living hostages and remains to their loved ones. Hopefully this is the first of those final steps necessary to end this brutal conflict. I look very much forward to that day of celebration!”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office responded to the Hamas announcement with a statement revealing that the Trump administration has “conveyed to Israel” that Alexander’s release “is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of hostages.”

The Prime Minister’s Office indicated that Israel is prepared to move forward with talks on the basis of the framework for a deal put forward by Trump’s Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.

However, the PMO on Monday clarified that hostilities in Gaza will continue, and that any negotiations with Hamas will be held “under fire.”