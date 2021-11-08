Trump reveals when he intends to announce whether he’ll run for president

“A lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run,” Trump said.

By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Former president Donald Trump continued teasing the public as to whether or not he will seek the Republican party nomination for president in 2024, but hinted to Fox News that he has decided when he will make an official announcement about his decision.

When asked if he would make a public statement about his intentions after the 2022 midterm elections, Trump said “I am certainly thinking about it and we’ll see.”

“I think a lot of people will be very happy, frankly, with the decision, and probably will announce that after the midterms,” he added.

But Trump clarified that the timeline isn’t set in stone.

“It doesn’t mean I will” commit to waiting until then, he explained. “It’s probably appropriate, but a lot of people are waiting for that decision to be made.”

Acknowledging a number of Republicans that would likely seek the nomination, Trump said that they were holding back until there’s more clarity about his choice.

“A lot of great people who are thinking about running are waiting for that decision, because they’re not going to run if I run,” he said.

“We have a lot, they’re all very well named,” he said, not singling out specific candidates by name. “But almost all of them said if I run, they’ll never run. And that’s nice, primarily because it shows a great degree of loyalty and respect.”

Last weekend, an A-list roster of lawmakers spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition annual conference over the weekend, using the event as an opportunity to pitch their 2024 visions.

Former vice-president Mike Pence, former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie all spoke at the conference.

In July, Trump told Sean Hannity that he had “made up his mind” on whether or not to run for president again in 2024.

While the statement was met with bombastic cheers from the crowd at the town hall event in southern Texas, Trump did not actually state whether or not he is planning a presidential run.

A September poll from Rasmussen Reports found that former president Donald Trump would resoundingly defeat current president Joe Biden in a potential 2024 match-up.

At the time, their polls indicated that if a presidential election was held, some 51 percent of voters would cast their ballots for Trump, with 41 percent saying they would vote for Biden.