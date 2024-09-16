Trump survives ANOTHER assassination attempt

Routh’s motive can be summed up in one word: leftism.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

“Ugh, I really wanted to finish the hole. I was even and I had a birdie putt.”

That was Donald Trump’s reaction to the second attempt on his life, which took place at 1:30PM on Sunday at his International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, while the former and possibly future president was playing a round of golf.

A bit later, Trump wrote: “There were gunshots in my vicinity but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

The would-be assassin has been identified as Ryan Routh. The New York Post reported Sunday afternoon that according to “law enforcement sources,” he would-be assassin is “a white man in his 50s who is believed to be from Hawaii. An assault rifle was recovered at the scene, which was earlier reported to be an AK-47.”

He also “had a GoPro camera on him at the time of his arrest, leading authorities to investigate whether he was intending to record himself committing the shooting.”

The Associated Press noted that “pointed the firearm’s muzzle into Donald Trump’s golf club.” This led Secret Service agents “to open fire, according to three law enforcement officials.”

Journalist Raheem Kassam states:

“Palm Beach sheriff says 1:30pm EST was ‘shots fired’ after which they locked down the area. Man was in bushes. Local witness took picture of man jumping into black Nissan and shared with cops. Vehicle stopped in Martin Country, detained man. Witness identified suspect shortly after. AK-47 with scope and GoPro in backpack recovered.”

Martin County, Florida Sheriff William D. Snyder explained: “The suspect’s demeanor, I would describe as having a relatively calm, flat, affect. He was not displaying a lot of emotions. Never asked what this is about. He was not armed when we took him out of the car.”

The Post also said that “the Secret Service said they have yet to determine a motive,” while adding that “the suspect made frequent pro-Ukraine and pro-Taiwan posts on social media.”

Journalist Jordan Schachtel reports that “Ryan Routh, the aspiring Trump assassin, was well connected to Ukraine’s military. He had many contacts in Ukraine, per New York Times, which said he had spent several months in Ukraine (presumably to join the foreign legion and recruit for them) in 2022.”

Schachtel linked to a March 2023 New York Times article that said this:

Ryan Routh, a former construction worker from Greensboro, N.C., is seeking recruits from among Afghan soldiers who fled the Taliban. Mr. Routh, who spent several months in Ukraine last year, said he planned to move them, in some cases illegally, from Pakistan and Iran to Ukraine. He said dozens had expressed interest.

“We can probably purchase some passports through Pakistan, since it’s such a corrupt country,” he said in an interview from Washington.

It is not clear whether he has succeeded, but one former Afghan soldier said he had been contacted and was interested in fighting if it meant leaving Iran, where he was living illegally.

Was this the same man who tried to kill Trump? He was trying to recruit Afghans to fight in Ukraine, eh? Ukraine, where Old Joe Biden and so many other American politicians had corrupt dealings.

Whatever may be going on with that, and we will likely never find out, Routh’s motive can be summed up in one word: leftism. A man named Ryan Routh wrote on X on April 22:

“@POTUS, Your campaign should be called something like KADAF. Keep America democratic and free. Trumps should be MASA …make Americans slaves again master. DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose. We cannot afford to fail. The world is counting on us to show the way.” Whether or not the actual would-be assassin wrote that, it’s very likely that the assassin thought this way. Kamala Harris, Old Joe Biden and their henchmen have spent years defaming Trump as a would-be dictator, a mortal threat to “our democracy,” and an enemy of all that is good. Is it any wonder that all this is driving leftists, whose heads are already filled with lies and muddled thinking, to think that they’d be doing a great service to humanity by eliminating this supposedly evil man?

We may never get the full truth of what happened because the FBI says that it is “investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination” of Trump.

That deeply corrupt and thoroughly politicized organization is as unlikely to tell us all the facts about this second assassination attempt as it is to come clean about the first. Trump was shot on July 13.

Since then, remarkably little has come out about the first shooter, Thomas Crooks, or about why the Secret Service made such an unusual succession of mistakes that allowed Crooks to get off shots at Trump at close range, including one that grazed his ear and would have killed him if he hadn’t turned his head just a moment before.

The White House issued a statement expressing Harris’ patented joy over the fact that the man they have smeared relentlessly for eight years has survived yet another attempt on his life:

“The President and Vice President have been briefed about the security incident at the Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was golfing. They are relieved to know that he is safe. They will be kept regularly updated by their team.” Terrific.

MSNBC, meanwhile, found the real culprit quickly after details of the second assassination attempt had been revealed: not Ryan Routh, but Donald J. Trump.

One MSNBC ideologue asked another: “Do you expect there to be calls from within the Trump campaign to [tone it down]?” The other replied that she hoped Trump would make this new attempt on his life a “a unity-type” moment, but didn’t think he would do so.

No one on MSNBC, of course, was saying that Kamala Harris should tone down the rhetoric and call for unity, or that the bogus criminal proceedings against Trump should be dropped, or that the Democrats should stop claiming that Trump was a mortal threat to America as a free society.

In other words, the people who have created the atmosphere in which people try to murder one of the presidential candidates every few weeks will once again not be called to account.

And since nothing the left has thrown at Trump has stopped him yet, they’ll likely try to kill him again. We can all hope, for the sake of our republic, that the third time won’t be a charm.