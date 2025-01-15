‘Hamas cannot have a role’ in postwar Gaza,’ says Trump adviser

“We’ll never get to a truly stable region if we don’t carve up this cancer,” said Waltz, comparing the terror organization to ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Mike Waltz, President-elect Donald Trump’s national security adviser, said that Hamas has no role to play in post-war Gaza and that the terror group must be destroyed to the extent that it can never rebuild.

Speaking on the “Call Me Back” podcast with Dan Senor on Wednesday, Waltz said, “We’ve been clear that Gaza has to be fully demilitarized, Hamas has to be destroyed to the point that it cannot reconstitute, and that Israel has every right to fully protect itself.”

“Hamas cannot have a role. ISIS doesn’t have a role. Al Qaeda doesn’t have a role,” he stated. “It astounds me that people try to put them in some kind of special category. These are hostage-taking, murderous, rapist torturers that never should ever have any role in governing.”

“We shouldn’t subject the Palestinian people to that either,” he affirmed. “We’ll never get to a better future; we’ll never get to a truly stable region if we don’t carve up this cancer.”

Waltz emphasized that Hamas must not be “rewarded” for kidnapping American citizens.

“There are terrorist groups and rogue states that have been taking Americans hostages, and they have only seen upsides,” he said.

However, Waltz said that in Trump’s case, “he made it very clear there would only be downsides.”

He added that the terror group may find that things will get worse for them with Trump in office. “After January 20, any deal that they thought was on the table is only going to get worse.”

“This is about imposing consequences for those who would do this type of horrendous act like we saw on October 7 who would take Americans or allies hostages,” he continued.

“I don’t like any deal with these sick evil sons of whatever, and we should never ever reward the horrendous acts of October 7.”

Trump has repeatedly warned that there would be “hell to pay” if Hamas didn’t release the hostages by January 20, his inauguration day.

As of Wednesday night, a hostage deal and ceasefire was announced. The first phase will involve the release of 33 hostages.