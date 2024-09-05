Trump’s security detail was pulled off child exploitation cases and trained with webinar

Donald Trump surrounded by Secret Service agents after an attempted assassination at a rally. (Twitter Screenshot)

Secret Service leadership retasked unready DHS personnel, gave them a webinar, and sent them off to protect one of the most targeted men in the world.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

If some of the personnel during the Trump assassination appeared completely unready, there was a good reason for it.

They weren’t ready and this wasn’t their job.

Sen. Josh Hawley said he’s been informed by whistleblowers that most of the agents assigned to protect Donald Trump during the assassination attempt at his Butler, Pa., rally in July were Homeland Security personnel who had minimal protective training.

Instead of having dozens of Secret Service agents on his detail for the July 13 rally, Trump was mostly guarded by Homeland Security agents who only received online webinar training before the event, Hawley (R-Mo.) said in an interview on “Jesse Watters Primetime” Tuesday evening.

“A two-hour, online webinar. And I’m told that half the time, the sounds to the webinar didn’t even work,” Hawley claimed.

The Homeland Security agents were supposedly pulled off child exploitation cases and other investigations in order to serve on Trump’s protective detail — which was something they did not normally do, Hawley added.

I’m gonna speculate that Jill Biden (sorry, Dr. Jill Biden) wasn’t being guarded by child exploitation agents who got a two-hour webinar.

A former president and presidential candidate’s security actually takes precedence over a first lady. I can’t think of an assassination attempt aimed at a first lady with the possible exception of Hillary Clinton.

But more to the point, Secret Service leadership retasked unready DHS personnel, gave them a webinar and sent them off to protect one of the most targeted men in the world.

It’s one thing when DHS personnel were retasked during the BLM D.C. riots when the District leadership refused to secure the nation’s capital and racist thugs ran wild.

It wasn’t ideal, but AG Barr sent out the order and a whole bunch of men showed up masked and in gear and looked like they knew what they were doing.

The theory didn’t have to be tested too hard which is probably a good thing because half those men might have performed no better if it had come down to a shooting situation.

This was a whole other situation. It was inexcusable and if it wasn’t an actual plot, it was wilful neglect of a high enough order that there should be criminal charges.