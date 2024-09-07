Erdogan calls for Islamic alliance against Israel

Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi participate in a signing ceremony following their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, on September 4, 2024. (Twitter Screenshot)

For the first time in 12 years, Erdogan hosted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to repair ties between the two countries.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged Islamic countries to form an alliance against Israel to combat what he calls “the growing threat of expansionism” posed by the Jewish state.

The declaration comes shortly after news of the death of a Turkish-American anti-Israel protester in Schem, allegedly caused by Israeli security forces.

Erdogan said at an Islamic schools event in Istanbul, “The only step that will stop Israeli arrogance, Israeli banditry, and Israeli state terrorism is the alliance of Islamic countries.”

Recently, Turkey has made gestures to improve relations with Egypt and Syria “to form a line of solidarity” against alleged Israeli ‘expansionism’ into Syria and Lebanon.

The Turkish president also extended an invitation to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad “any time” to renew the connection between the two countries, which was broken during the 2011 Syrian civil war.

Relations between Israel and Turkey, which had been tense before October 7th, have deteriorated further, with Erdogan showing a marked sympathy for Hamas.

Although Turkey had been one of Israel’s trading partners, Erdogan announced a full trade embargo against Israel in April until the Jewish State submits to a full ceasefire.

A statement from the Turkish Trade Ministry said, “This decision will remain in place until Israel, under its obligations emanating from international law, urgently declares a ceasefire in Gaza and allows the unhindered flow of sufficient humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.”

In addition, Erdogan has invited Hamas leaders, including Ismail Haniyeh, who was later assassinated, to Turkey.

Erdogan has accused Israel of wanting to conquer Turkey after the Gaza war and has even floated the notion of invading Israel to forcibly stop the Gaza war.

“We must be very strong so that Israel can’t do these…things to Palestine,” Erdogan said at a meeting of his AK party held in Rize, Turkey.

“Just like we entered Karabakh [Azerbaijan], just like we entered Libya, we might do similar to them,” Erdogan said in the televised discussion.

“There is no reason why we cannot do this … We must be strong so that we can take these steps.”

In addition, Erdogan called Haniyeh a “martyr” after his assassination, and Israel’s Foreign Ministry reprimanded the Turkish embassy in Tel Aviv for lowering its flag to half-mast to mourn the terrorist leader.