UK man gets 3 years for Islam tweet, Muslim gets suspended sentence for threatening Jews w/knife

Pro-Palestinian protesters take part in a demonstration on Al Quds Day, in London, April 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

This isn’t about cracking down on racial hatred, it’s about terrorizing people into keeping quiet about Islamic violence and any opposition to the Starmer regime.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The UK under the Starmer regime has the same quality of justice and fair jurisprudence as Saudi Arabia.

A man who posted material on social media to stir up racial hatred during recent unrest across the UK has been jailed for three years.

Wayne O’Rourke, who had more than 90,000 followers to his X account, posted misinformation about the killing of three young girls in Southport on 29 July and praised the burning of a car in Sunderland.

The 35-year-old, of Salix Approach, Lincoln, admitted publishing written material online to stir up racial hatred between 28 July and 8 August.

Sentencing him at Lincoln Crown Court, Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told him: “You were not caught up in what others were doing, you were instigating it.”

She added: “The flames fanned by keyboard warriors like you.”

The court heard among his posts on 29 July was a reference to the death of the three children in Southport, alleging it was a terrorist attack carried out by a Muslim.

The number of Muslims sentenced to anything for posting misinformation about events in Israel or the UK to justify violence is zero. Even driving around in a car making direct in person threats, not ‘keyboard warrior’ nonsense, is no big deal.

Charges of stirring up racial hatred have been dropped against two men who travelled to north London in a “Convoy For Palestine” during the war between Israel and Hamas in May last year.

In the viral video, cars with Palestinian flags were seen driving through areas of London with many Jewish residents, while protesters honk their horns and scream “F*** their mothers, rape their daughters.”

For that matter a Muslim threatening Jews with a knife is practically a victimless crime.

A knifeman who terrorised staff at a kosher supermarket has been spared a prison sentence by a judge.

Gabriel Abdullah, 34, was arrested in January after storming a Golders Green shop with a large blade and demanding to hear people’s views on “Israel and Palestine”.

Though police initially treated the attack as a hate crime, he was charged with affray and possession of a knife.

Abdullah pleaded guilty and has now been handed two concurrent suspended sentences, along with a nine month alcohol treatment requirement.

Reacting to the verdict, Yosef Reitman, who intervened to prevent the attack, told GB News: “When I first heard about the suspended sentence I was utterly surprised.

Speaking to the JC earlier this year, Evyatar Reitman, 48, said he had to fight off Abdullah when he approached them with “hate in his eyes”.

He claimed: “He came to ask about Israel Palestine and seemed to want us to say we were pro-Israel so he had a reason to attack.”

Reitman’s son, Yosef Chaim, used his martial arts skills to fight off Abdullah.

This isn’t about cracking down on racial hatred, it’s about terrorizing people into keeping quiet about Islamic violence and any opposition to the Starmer regime.