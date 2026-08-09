UK probes major Muslim charity after director accused of secretly funneling millions to Hamas

British regulators have launched an investigation into one of the UK’s largest Muslim charities after its director was arrested on US charges accusing him of secretly funneling millions of dollars and humanitarian supplies to Hamas under the cover of aid operations.

US prosecutors allege Al-Khair Foundation director Mohammad Yousef Hasna worked closely with senior Hamas leader Ghazi Hamad, manipulating photographs and documents to conceal the terrorist group’s alleged role from donors. Investigators say records showed millions of dollars moving through the network, including more than $674,000 allegedly received personally by Hamad.

The allegations come as the charity’s annual income reportedly exploded from $41 million in 2023 to roughly $100 million in 2025. Al-Khair says it is cooperating with the British investigation