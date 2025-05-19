UN accuses Israel of ‘collective punishment,’ demands immediate end to Gaza war

Guterres calls for immediate, permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, accusing Israel of collective punishment against Palestinians and construction of “illegal” settlements in Judea, Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres blasted Israel’s handling of the war in Gaza, demanding that the IDF permit the “free flow” of aid into the Gaza Strip immediately and a permanent truce with Hamas.

Guterres, a frequent critic of Israeli policy vis-à-vis both Gaza and the Palestinian Authority, published a series of tweets on Sunday calling for both an end to the war between Israel and Hamas and the immediate release of the 58 hostages still held by the Islamist terror group.

The UN chief also took the opportunity to accuse Israel of engaging in “collective punishment” against Palestinians.

“I repeat: Nothing justifies the atrocious October 7 terror attacks by Hamas. And nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. We need a permanent ceasefire, now. The unconditional release of all hostages – now. And the free flow of humanitarian aid – now.”

Taking aim at Israeli policy in Judea and Samaria as well, Guterres blasted Israeli communities in the area as “illegal” settlements and warned against plans, pushed by members of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition, to apply sovereignty over part of Judea and Samaria.

“In addition to Gaza, we must also stay focused on the terrible situation in the occupied West Bank. Annexation is illegal. Settlements are illegal,” Guterres wrote.

“Only a two-state solution can deliver sustainable peace: Israel & Palestine living side-by-side in peace & security.”