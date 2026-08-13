‘Us against the Jew’: GOP congressional candidate’s campaign flooded with antisemitic hate

A staggering one-third of posts from Dan Bilzerian’s congressional campaign account contain antisemitic hate speech, according to a new investigation by the Combat Antisemitism Movement, as he seeks a Republican congressional nomination in Florida.

Bilzerian’s campaign has amplified rhetoric including “It’s us against the Jew,” called for purging Israeli influence from American politics, and referred to Jewish opponent Rep. Randy Fine with antisemitic slurs. CAM said the campaign offers virtually “no other governing agenda” beyond demonizing Jews and Israel.

The rhetoric has reached millions online. Bilzerian was already ranked by Israel’s Diaspora Ministry as the world’s leading antisemitic influencer of 2025.