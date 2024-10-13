US Defense Secretary pressures Israel to end war in Lebanon

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (right) meets with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in Tel Aviv on March 9, 2023. (U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexander Kubitza/DoD).

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin tells Israeli defense chief the time has come to ‘pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway,’ after UN peacekeepers injured in Israeli airstrikes.

By World Israel News Staff

United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Israeli counterpart Saturday night that the time has come for Israel to “pivot” from its military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon to a diplomatic approach.

Speaking with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant Saturday night, Austin “expressed his deep concern about reports that Israeli forces fired on UN peacekeeping positions in Lebanon as well as by the reported death of two Lebanese soldiers,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said.

Austin also emphasized “the need to pivot from military operations in Lebanon to a diplomatic pathway as soon as feasible.”

The two spoke a day after several peacekeepers from the United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon were injured in an Israeli airstrike which targeted a Hezbollah position in southern Lebanon.

In the past week, five UNIFIL peacekeepers have been injured in IDF airstrikes, leading to protests from 40 countries which contribute soldiers to the international force.

Gallant defended the Israeli airstrikes, noting that Hezbollah terrorists regularly position themselves near UNIFIL observation posts and bases intentionally, adding that Israel takes steps to avoid hitting UN peacekeepers.

“Hezbollah operates and fires in the vicinity of UNIFIL positions, using peacekeeping missions as a cover for its terrorist activities,” an Israeli Defense Ministry spokesperson said in a statement Sunday morning.

“Gallant emphasized that while facing this significant operational challenge, the IDF will continue to take measures to avoid harm to UNIFIL troops and peacekeeping positions.”

The Israeli defense chief said the IDF would continue to operate in southern Lebanon with the aim of dismantling Hezbollah’s attack infrastructure in pursuit of the goal of ensuring the safe return of Israel’s northern communities to their homes.

During the call, the two also discussed ongoing defensive activities in the face of threats posed by Iran and its proxies, primarily Iranian militias in Yemen, Syria and Iraq.