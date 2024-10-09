US secretly negotiating Israeli ceasefire with Iran: Report

Palestinians standing near the remains of a missile fired from Iran near the West Bank city of Hebron, October 1, 2024. (Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun/Flash90)

The Biden administration and Arab countries are asking Iran to rein in its proxies, who are attacking Israel on multiple fronts.

By World Israel News Staff

The Biden administration and several Arab countries are currently engaged in talks with Iran, asking Tehran to rein in its proxy groups’ multi-front attacks against Israel in exchange for a ceasefire agreement, according to a Channel 12 News report.

The talks are aimed at seeing a ceasefire across multiple fronts, including Gaza and Lebanon, and for other Iranian-backed terror groups in the region, such as the Houthis in Yemen, to refrain from attacking Israel.

Notably, Israel is not a party to the talks, though it has been made aware of the existence of the negotiations.

An Israeli official told Channel 12 News that Jerusalem has yet to inform Washington regarding its stance on the discussions.

“We are currently in a position of power, a ceasefire will be on our terms, including a [Hezbollah] withdrawal beyond the Litani [River] and the dismantling of all military Hezbollah sites in areas near the border,” a senior Israeli official told the network.

The report comes after prominent Hezbollah officials walked back their previous position that a ceasefire with Israel would require the withdrawal of IDF troops from the Gaza Strip.

The terror group is now publicly expressing interest in a ceasefire that does not take Israeli military activity in the Strip into account, but is purely focused on Lebanon.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller noted in a press conference that Hezbollah’s newfound openness to a ceasefire proposal demonstrated that the terror group had sustained serious damage.

For a year, you had the world calling for this ceasefire, you had Hezbollah refusing to agree to one, and now that Hezbollah is on the back foot and is getting battered, suddenly they’ve changed their tune and want a ceasefire,” Miller said.

However, Miller stressed that the Biden Administration “ultimately wants a diplomatic solution to this conflict.”