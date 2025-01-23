US security firm prepares to enter Gaza ahead of Palestinians’ return to northern Strip

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes during the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in Jabalia, in the central Gaza Strip, January 23, 2025. (Photo by Khalil Kahlout/Flash90)

By JNS

Preparations are underway for a U.S. security firm to start inspecting vehicles returning to the northern Gaza Strip through the Netzarim Corridor next week in accordance with the Hamas-Israel ceasefire agreement, the Ynet news outlet reported on Thursday afternoon.

Representatives of the company, which employs approximately 100 former military and CIA operatives, arrived in the Jewish state in recent days ahead of a pilot set to kick off on Sunday, according to the report.

An international consortium has been established to facilitate the safe return of Palestinians to northern Gaza, according to Ynet.

Participants include Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), a logistics planning and operations firm; UG Solutions, which provides integrated security solutions; and an unnamed Egyptian security and inspection company.

Funding for the coalition does not come from Jerusalem but is managed by the countries that mediated the agreement with Hamas: Qatar, Egypt and the United States. Doha is believed to be providing most of the funds.

According to the terms of the deal between the Jewish state and the Palestinian terror group, seven days after the Jan. 19 implementation of the agreement, noncombatants will be allowed to return to the northern Strip by foot, without weapons or security checks, via Al-Rashid Street.

Vehicles may also return northward via the Netzarim Corridor on the seventh day, subject to inspection by the private security company, which was selected by the mediators and coordinated with Israel.

On day 22 of the deal, unarmed Palestinians will be allowed to return to the northern Strip on foot via Salah a-Din road, also without inspection.

Earlier this week, the Israel Defense Forces reiterated that Palestinians will be allowed to return northwards if Hamas adheres to the ceasefire.