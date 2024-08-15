US Sen. Chuck Schumer to release new book ‘Antisemitism in America’

By Corey Walker, The Algemeiner

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the federal government, announced on Wednesday that he will release a book on antisemitism.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, released a statement saying that Schumer’s book, titled “Antisemitism in America: A Warning,” will be on shelves in February 2025.

The book will chronicle Schumer’s life in Brooklyn during the 1960s, his time at Harvard University, and his years in Congress.

Schumer will also discuss the recent surge of antisemitic incidents across the US following Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre across southern Israel, amid the ensuing Israel-Hamas war.

“At its core, my book is a warning,” Schumer said in a statement.

“If America fails to understand the context and history of antisemitism, if America’s darker impulses ultimately overwhelm its better angels, an age-old truth will prove true once again: that antisemitism inevitably leads to violence against Jews and a rise in bigotry in our society at large.”

“Jewish Americans never thought it could happen here in America. Now, for the first time, they’re worried it could,” Schumer wrote.

Schumer has traditionally been a strong supporter of the Jewish state. Speaking at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s annual conference in 2019, Schumer said, “You can be, all at once, completely Jewish, completely pro-Israel, and completely American.”

Schumer also opposed the controversial 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, a policy championed by former President Barack Obama, and joined a 2017 resolution objecting to condemnations of Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria and East Jerusalem.

In recent months, however, as the Democratic base has soured on Israel, Schumer has adopted a more adversarial posture toward the Jewish state.

In March, while on the Senate floor, he called for new elections in Israel, stating that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “lost his way,” a nearly unprecedented statement by such a high ranking US official calling on the people of a close democratic ally to replace its leadership.

Schumer also hesitated to join Republican House leader Mike Johnson (LA) in extending an invitation to Netanyahu to address a joint session of Congress.

Although Schumer eventually joined the invitation and attended Netanyahu’s speech last month, he refused to shake the Israeli prime minister’s hand.

The announcement of Schumer’s book was met with significant skepticism among observers on both sides of the political aisle.

“Chuck Schumer saw Jewish students being blocked from attending college campuses, issued Jewish only wristbands and being intimidated with physical violence and thought how can he make some more money off of it,” Stephen Miller, contributing editor of The Spectator, said on X/Twitter.

“I gotta be honest, every form of prejudice is declining in 21st century America. None are rising, including antisemitism. By admitting this, we will be a better country where people can feel more optimistic and at ease,” wrote progressive reporter Zaid Jilani.

“What a complete f—king clown,” wrote Daily Wire host and conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.