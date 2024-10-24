US Senator Rubio calls intel leak of Israeli strike plans an ‘act of treason’

Rubio: ‘It’s aiding an enemy of the United States—a government in Iran that basically says ‘death to America,’ ‘death to Israel’ every week.’

By JNS

Speaking alongside Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Martha MacCallum’s Fox News program on Monday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said of leaked U.S. intelligence documents about an impending Israeli attack on Iran that it is “both a federal crime to leak that information, and it’s also an act of treason.”

“It’s aiding an enemy of the United States—a government in Iran that basically says ‘death to America,’ ‘death to Israel’ every week,” Rubio said.

The Biden administration has said that the FBI is investigating the leak.

“We need to know who did this, and they need to be punished,” Rubio said.

Cotton told MacCallum that “without confirming or denying the information that was in this leak, we shouldn’t be surprised that we’ve seen from this administration more than a year’s worth of leaks hostile to Israel.”

“From the very top to the very bottom, they’re packed with people who are hostile to Israel and sympathetic to Iran and its terror networks,” he said.

“From Kamala Harris, who puts more pressure on Israel than she does on Iran, or her own national security advisor, who associates with known Iranian influence agents in the administration at the State Department, at the Pentagon,” Cotton added. “So we’ve seen this pattern for a year. After this election, though, it’s going to stop.”

Scott said of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “we have to respect what he’s done, and we’ve got to do everything we can to help him.”

“I agree with my colleagues,” he added. “Whoever did this has to be held accountable.”