US State Department cites anti-Netanyahu protests in travel warning for Israel

Israelis attend a protest march against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government, outside the government conference at the PM's office in Jerusalem, March 23, 2025. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

US State Department issues travel warning for Israel amid resumption of Hamas rocket attacks, Houthi missile attacks – and anti-Netanyahu mass demonstrations.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States State Department issued a travel warning for Israel over the weekend, citing the resumption of rocket attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists in Gaza and missile attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen, as well as the resurgence of anti-government mass demonstrations.

On Saturday, the State Department issued a security alert via the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem, elevating the advisory rating for Israel, Judea, Samaria, and Gaza to Level 3 out of 4, urging travelers to reconsider trips to the Jewish state.

The warning was issued after IDF forces shot down several missiles launched by Houthi forces in Yemen towards Israel, and following a spate of rocket attacks by Hamas terrorists in Gaza on central Israel, including attacks on Tel Aviv.

At least one missile launched by the Houthis targeted Ben Gurion International Airport, the group claimed, declaring that Israel’s largest air travel hub was not safe from attack.

In addition to the military threats, the State Department’s warning citing the expansion over the past few days of anti-government protests, amid the vote by the Israeli government Thursday to fire Shin Bet internal security chief Ronen Bar.

“Due to the current evolving security situation, including the resumption of red alerts and large-scale demonstrations, the U.S. Embassy reminds U.S. citizens of the continued need for caution and increased personal security awareness – including avoiding large gatherings and demonstrations, and knowing the location of the nearest shelter in the event of a red alert as security incidents, including mortar, rocket, and missile fire, and unmanned aircraft system (UAS) intrusions, often take place without any warning,” the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem said.

“The security environment is complex and can change quickly.”

On Saturday night, thousands gathered in Hostages’ Square in Tel Aviv to protest the government over the firing of Bar and the hearing, planned for Sunday, on the possible removal of State Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara.

During the protest, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid called for a tax revolt and general strike if Bar is removed from his position without the approval of the Supreme Court.

The Democrats party chairman Yair Golan said the government should be “overthrown” if it ignores the court regarding Bar’s termination.

The 2002 Shin Bet Law grants the prime minister direct authority over the Shin Bet and its director, empowering the premier to hire and fire the Shin Bet director, with the approval of his government.

However, Baharav-Miara has argued that firing Bar during an investigation by the Shin Bet into the prime minister’s office would constitute a conflict of interests.