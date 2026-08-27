US seeks police, counterterror forces to protect Jews during High Holidays

The State Department has instructed US diplomatic missions worldwide to press governments to significantly increase security around synagogues and Jewish communities ahead of the High Holidays, amid persistently high levels of antisemitic attacks.

The directive calls for police, counterterrorism units or even military personnel when necessary, extending protection beyond synagogues to Jewish neighborhoods and routes used by worshippers. Diplomats were also told to establish ways to deliver urgent threat warnings to observant Jews during Shabbat and holidays, when many do not use electronic devices.

The alert comes after FBI data showed Jews, despite comprising roughly 2% of the US population, were targeted in 63% of reported religiously motivated hate crimes in 2025.