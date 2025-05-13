Vast majority of Israelis oppose deal enabling Hamas to stay in power – poll

A huge majority also fear an Oct. 7-style attack emanating from the PA in Judea and Samaria.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

A new poll shows that a vast majority of Israelis oppose any deal in which Hamas could stay in power, The Jerusalem Post reported Tuesday.

In a survey conducted by Lazar Research on May 5-6 for the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), an overwhelming 85% were against Hamas keeping any kind of military power in the Gaza Strip, and 81% nixed any kind of civilian governmental role for the terrorist group.

Of the rest, most were undecided, with actual support for Hamas in any sense being only some 7%.

Over 60% say that if Hamas does keep control then the evacuated communities on the Gazan border should not be repopulated due to the danger.

Fully 71% back U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza that entails the voluntary relocation of its citizenry to other countries and American control, with the number rising to 82% among the Jewish respondents.

At the same time, opposition to the Palestinian Authority (PA) taking over has fallen to 50% from the 60% who rejected the idea in March, but only a quarter of the respondents actually supported such a plan.

In addition, 66% overall, and 78% of the Jewish respondents, oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, which includes Gaza.

The Jewish response marks a three percent rise from the February survey by the same company.

This may have to do with the fact that the PA is not considered a trustworthy partner in combatting terrorism, which could be seen by the poll showing significant jump in the number of Jewish Israelis fearful of an Oct. 7-style attack emanating from the PA-controlled territory in Judea and Samaria.

While in the February survey, 68% were concerned about such an attack, now fully four fifths (81%) of the Jewish respondents are worried.

This stands in sharp contrast to the Arab Israeli opinion, where 53% said they are not concerned.

A poll by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research also conducted in early May in both Gaza and the PA revealed Palestinian thinking on some of these issues.

The survey, conducted for the fifth time since the invasion of October 7, 2023 sparked the ongoing war, showed that a plurality overall (42%) expected Hamas to maintain control in the coastal enclave when the war with Israel ends, although in Gaza only 28% still believed this will be the case.

Support for the PA governing Gaza has grown over time, although it still remains a minority view, with 40% in favor and 56% opposed.

Meanwhile, support for the terror organization’s decision to launch the attack 19 months ago was in decline.

Whereas in March 2024, 71% had said it was the right decision, by September the number had fallen to 54% and now it stood at 50%, including 38% of Gazans who still supported it although 75% said that one or more of their family members have been killed or injured during the war.

A huge 87% majority still does not believe that Hamas carried out atrocities against civilians during the invasion, even despite the video evidence provided by the terrorists themselves as they attacked.