Vatican Nativity scene features ‘Palestinian,’ keffiyeh-clad Jesus

By World Israel News Staff

A Nativity scene featuring baby Jesus in a keffiyeh-wrapped cradle was unveiled by the Vatican in St. Peter’s Square on Saturday.

The display, which was created by two artists from Bethlehem, Johnny Andonia and Faten Nastas Mitwasi, depicted Jesus laying on top of the checkered black and white scarf that is a symbol of Palestinian nationalism.

The scene erased the historical fact that Jesus was born to two Jewish parents in the then-Roman district of Judea.

Speaking at the scene, Pope Francis said that the Nativity exhibit is a reminder for the world to “remember the brothers and sisters, who, right there [in Bethlehem] and in other parts of the world, are suffering from the tragedy of war.”

He then slammed the international arms trade and added, “enough war, enough violence!”

On Sunday, Pope Francis hosted PLO executive committee member Ramzi Khouri at the Vatican.

Khouri is a close confidant of Holocaust-denying and terror-funding Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.

During their meeting, Khouri expressed “deep gratitude for the Pope’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and his tireless efforts to end the war on Gaza and promote justice.”

In November, Pope Francis supported the allegation that Israel’s war against the Hamas terror group constitues a genocide.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” he wrote.

“It should be carefully investigated to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies.”

In a letter to Middle Eastern Catholics released on the first anniversary of the October 7th terror onslaught, Pope Francis did not mention the Hamas terror group or condemn their atrocities for the outbreak of the war.

Rather, Pope Francis addressed the “people of Gaza, long embattled and in dire straits. You are in my thoughts and prayers daily.”

He did not acknowledge the Israelis displaced from their homes or suffering near-daily bombing by the Hezbollah terror group.