Pro-Israel Christian leader slams ‘Palestinian Jesus’ myth: He was a ‘Judean Jew’

By World Israel News Staff

With Christmas right around the corner, the president of pro-Israel Christian group Proclaiming Justice to The Nations (PJTN) set the record straight on the myth that Jesus Christ was a Palestinian.

“Jesus Christ was born in the city of Bethlehem in Judea to a Jewish mother. That means he was born and died a Judean Jew. The Bible makes no reference to a place called Palestine and the suggestion that he was Palestinian is not just heretical but anti-Semitic,” Laurie Cardoza-Moore said.

“This is not just a matter of opinion, the narrative that Jesus was Palestinian is deeply rooted in a global anti-Semitic movement to rob Christians of their true Hebraic heritage and align the Church with radical terrorist groups that seek the annihilation of the Jewish State,” she said.

Laurie Cardoza-Moore suggested that if Jesus were alive today he would not be allowed to enter the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) city of Bethelem because of his Jewish roots.

“By falsely demoting the Jewish people to religious insignificance and damnation, these irresponsible hate-preachers are putting Jews in danger. The fictitious notion that Jesus was a Palestinian is the illegitimate child of Palestinian terrorists and replacement theologians that could ultimately lead to violent attacks against Jews worldwide,” she said

PJTN is a worldwide global mission that seeks to educate Christians about their biblical responsibility to stand with their Jewish brethren and all of Israel against the rise of anti-Semitism.

According to Cardoza-Moore, this doctrine was fabricated by the Bethlehem Bible College which advocates a Palestinian Evangelical perspective.

Senior PA and Fatah leaders have long propagated the “historic fact “that Jesus and his mother Mary were Palestinians and that Jesus was the first Palestinian Martyr, reports Palestinian Media Watch.

On Dec. 22, 2014, PA President Mahmoud Abbas said “We celebrate the birth of Jesus, a Palestinian messenger of love, justice and peace.”

“The lighting of the Christmas tree each year has many meanings in Palestine… Christmas is one of the permanent Palestinian symbols, and the whole world follows Mass in Bethlehem,” said PLO Executive Committee member Azzam Al-Ahmad said on Dec. 20, 2018.

“The children of Khan Al-Ahmar are happy about the lighting of this tree, as it is the symbol of the first Palestinian, Jesus, peace be upon him. We, the members of the Palestinian people, are celebrating Christmas together with everyone in the land of Palestine.”

Pro-Palestinian advocates have also been vocal about this false claim.

In July, anti-Israel political activist Linda Sarsour came under heavy fire after tweeting “Jesus was Palestinian of Nazareth and is described in the Quran as being brown copper-skinned with wooly hair.”