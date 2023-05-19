Violence erupts between Jews, Arabs in Old City during Jerusalem Day festivities

Clashes in the Old City of Jerusalem, May 19, 2023. (Twitter/Screenshot)

Jerusalem Day fell this year on Friday, although the annual Flag March and other events were held a day early.

By World Israel News Staff

Clashes broke out in the Lions’ Gate area of the Old City of Jerusalem during weekly Muslim prayers on Friday on the Temple Mount. Police were called to the scene.

Three young people and a policeman were lightly injured; two were evacuated by Magen David Adom EMTs to a Jerusalem hospital.

Several cars parked in the area were damaged by rocks and other objects thrown at them.

“Police forces and Border Police worked to control order, prevent friction, and confrontations on the spot while using measures to disperse disturbances. The Israel Police will continue to act resolutely against violence of any kind, violation of public order and attempts to harm police officers or civilians in violation of the law,” Jerusalem Police said in a statement.

لحظات اعتداء الاحتلال على المصلين بقنابل الغاز في باب الأسباط عقب محاولة مستوطنين اقتحام الأقصى pic.twitter.com/sgaYGFYd7H — القسطل الاخباري | القدس (@AlQastalps) May 19, 2023

This year, Jerusalem Day, which celebrates the liberation and reunification of the Israeli capital during the 1967 Six-Day War, fell on Thursday night and continues until sunset the following day, according to the Hebrew calendar.

The annual Flag March and other festivities were held a day earlier, on Thursday, as the Jewish Sabbath begins Friday evening. Also, a large number of Jews – this year 1,200 – visit the Temple Mount each year on Jerusalem Day; however, Jews are not permitted to visit on Fridays and therefore went a day earlier.