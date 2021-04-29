Search

WATCH: 200,000 attend Lag b’Omer festivities in northern Israel, despite pandemic warnings

Despite concerns about the Indian variant of the coronavirus, 200,000 people from across the country attended Lag b’Omer festivities on Mount Meron in the northern Galilee, where they visited the gravesite of the second-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.



 