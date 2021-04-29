WATCH: 200,000 attend Lag b’Omer festivities in northern Israel, despite pandemic warnings April 29, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-200000-attend-lag-bomer-festivities-in-northern-israel-despite-pandemic-warnings/ Email Print Despite concerns about the Indian variant of the coronavirus, 200,000 people from across the country attended Lag b’Omer festivities on Mount Meron in the northern Galilee, where they visited the gravesite of the second-century sage Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai. ההכנות להילולה במירון: צפיפות ותורים ארוכים במתחם קבר רבי שמעון בר יוחאי@rubih67 https://t.co/hjvWw11UDH pic.twitter.com/VqwpEBYLea — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 29, 2021 coronavirusLag b'OmerPandemicshimon bar yochai