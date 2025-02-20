Search

WATCH: 26-year-old gets circumcised, names himself Kfir Ariel to honor slain Israeli babies

In a powerful act of faith and remembrance, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Taichman, performed a circumcision today for a 26-year-old man who chose the name Kfir Ariel—honoring the short lives of two young children from the Bibas family.

