WATCH: 26-year-old gets circumcised, names himself Kfir Ariel to honor slain Israeli babies February 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-26-year-old-gets-circumcised-names-himself-kfir-ariel-to-honor-slain-israeli-babies/ Email Print In a powerful act of faith and remembrance, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Taichman, performed a circumcision today for a 26-year-old man who chose the name Kfir Ariel—honoring the short lives of two young children from the Bibas family.A baby in Netanya has been born… and his name is Kfir Ariel, in honor and memory of the Bibas boys pic.twitter.com/kuOoOghaVm— Cheryl E ️ (@CherylWroteIt) February 20, 2025 ArielBibas FamilycircumcisionKfir