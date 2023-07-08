Search

WATCH: 8 Palestinians from east Jerusalem arrested for abusing mentally ill Jewish man

Eight Palestinian residents of eastern Jerusalem were arrested after they filmed themselves abusing a mentally ill Orthodox Jewish man, police said on Friday.

The abusers live-streamed themselves laughing at the man and saying “free Palestine” and calling him “you son of a w****.”