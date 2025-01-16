WATCH: Abbas’ advisor claims the Oct. 7th massacre was a preplanned Israeli operation to reoccupy Gaza January 16, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-abbas-advisor-claims-the-oct-7th-massacre-was-a-preplanned-israeli-operation-to-reoccupy-gaza/ Email Print Mahmoud Al-Habbash, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s adviser on Religious Affairs, claimed that October 7 was a pretext for Israel to implement a longstanding plan to fully reoccupy the Gaza Strip, describing it as a civilian area utterly lacking basic means of self-defense. GazaHamasMahmoud Al-HabbashPA