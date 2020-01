Thursday marked the inauguration of the Israeli Air Force’s second squadron of powerful IDF F-35i Lightening II stealth fighter jets – known in Hebrew as “Adir,” which means mighty – boasting state-of-the-art technology.

Today, the IDF opened a new F-35i fighter jet squadron. Here’s a bit about just how mighty this fighter jet is: pic.twitter.com/aiX1YcwIAw — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 16, 2020