WATCH: An inside look at the Israeli Police counterterrorism unit

YASAM is an elite unit within the Israeli Police force that conducts arrests in Palestinian communities to protect innocent civilians from harm.

MUST WATCH: I Went On A Mission With Israel's Elite Police Unit! These heroes operate in extreme conditions, risking their lives to protect civilians from terror. pic.twitter.com/WoRFBcCFnC — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) August 30, 2024