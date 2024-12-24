Search

WATCH: Annual ice menorah completed in Siberia

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-annual-ice-menorah-completed-in-siberia/
Email Print

For eight days, Jews around the world will celebrate Chanukah by lighting menorahs, spinning dreidels, and eating doughnuts to commemorate the victory over the invading Greek army and the miracle of oil in the restored Temple.

>