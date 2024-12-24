WATCH: Annual ice menorah completed in Siberia December 24, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-annual-ice-menorah-completed-in-siberia/ Email Print For eight days, Jews around the world will celebrate Chanukah by lighting menorahs, spinning dreidels, and eating doughnuts to commemorate the victory over the invading Greek army and the miracle of oil in the restored Temple.Siberia pic.twitter.com/mqmkevMCaG— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) December 24, 2024 ChanukahICEmenorahSiberia