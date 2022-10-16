Search

WATCH: Anti-Israel crowd threatens Jews on campus, calls for intifada

Protestors outside George Washington University’s Jewish student center chant “there is only one solution, intifada revolution.”

“Everyone should understand: In 2022, there is no meaningful difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism,” tweeted Boston Globe columnist Jeff Jacoby in response.