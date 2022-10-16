WATCH: Anti-Israel crowd threatens Jews on campus, calls for intifada October 16, 2022 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-crowd-threatens-jews-on-campus-calls-for-intifada/ Email Print Protestors outside George Washington University’s Jewish student center chant “there is only one solution, intifada revolution.” “Everyone should understand: In 2022, there is no meaningful difference between anti-Zionism and antisemitism,” tweeted Boston Globe columnist Jeff Jacoby in response. Protestors at George Washington University’s Jewish student center chant “there is only one solution, intifada revolution.” Calls for an intifada (terror uprising) outside a Jewish student center. Imagine what it feels like to be a Jewish kid at GW.pic.twitter.com/HP1UBMugUy — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) October 12, 2022 American college campusesAntisemitismIntifada