WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters storm Dem event in NYC restaurant August 15, 2024

Protesters gathered in front of the restaurant screaming at Harris campaign officials while tussling with police outside.

Anti-Israel protesters trying to storm a Democratic after party event of the Kamala Harris Campaign in New York City. They set off smoke bombs and clashed with the police. Via @ScooterCasterNY pic.twitter.com/yl5P4imL34

— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 15, 2024