WATCH: Arab threatens to kill everyone in Jewish store in Montreal ‘one by one’

A video shared on social media shows a man, identified as Arab, walking into a Jewish-owned business in Montreal and issuing death threats against its owners. A deranged Arab man walks into a Jewish owned business in Montreal & threatens to kill the owners, then all of the Jews "one by one" in the Jewish neighborhood of Cote Saint-Luc, naming roads in the area.He finally says he'll empty the store, take your bags and "Go To Israel."… pic.twitter.com/Z3f4hOHd7P— Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) November 28, 2024