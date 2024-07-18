WATCH: Argentinians gather to remember victims of 1994 AMIA bombing July 18, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-argentinians-gather-to-remember-victims-of-1994-amia-bombing/ Email Print Argentinian president Javier Milei made an appearance at the somber ceremony to mark 30 years of the AMIA Jewish Center bombing, which killed 85 people and injured over 300. El Presidente Javier Milei participó en el acto por el 30° aniversario del atentado a la AMIA. pic.twitter.com/CXSBOHEp2L — Oficina del Presidente (@OPRArgentina) July 18, 2024 Argentinians gather to mark the 30th anniversary of the AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires, which claimed the lives of 85 people. The attack was carried out by Hezbollah, at the direction of Iran. @CotlerWunsh pic.twitter.com/oEjlQKDtdI — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) July 18, 2024 President Javier Milei arrives for the memorial ceremony marking 30 years since the bombing of the Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA), a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires. pic.twitter.com/8jJi5wijkQ — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) July 18, 2024 Read ‘There is only good and evil’ – Argentina’s president vows to ramp up war on terrorism AMIA bombingArgentinajavier milei