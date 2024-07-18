WATCH: Argentinians gather to remember victims of 1994 AMIA bombing

Argentinian president Javier Milei made an appearance at the somber ceremony to mark 30 years of the AMIA Jewish Center bombing, which killed 85 people and injured over 300.

Argentinians gather to mark the 30th anniversary of the AMIA Jewish community center bombing in Buenos Aires, which claimed the lives of 85 people.

The attack was carried out by Hezbollah, at the direction of Iran.

