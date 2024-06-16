WATCH: Armed Palestinian children parade through the streets June 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-armed-children-parade-through-town-in-samaria/ Email Print The children are outfitted with headbands and rifles or pistols and simulate a raid in Palestinian city streets, they later pose for a group picture. WATCHArmed terrorist CHILDREN are seen in the village of Ya'bad, Samaria.The world is silent. pic.twitter.com/v1yYdA9NS7 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 16, 2024 childrenHamasTerrorism