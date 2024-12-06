WATCH: Australian synagogue completely destroyed by antisemitic arson attack

Several men were reportedly inside the synagogue when the two arsonists doused the building in gasoline and lit it on fire, severely damaging the interior.

Terrorists in Melbourne, Australia poured petrol on top of a synagogue and set it ablaze while Jews were still inside.

Two people were taken to the hospital for severe burns.

They’re burning Jews alive, again, just like on Oct 7.

— The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 6, 2024