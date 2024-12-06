WATCH: Australian synagogue completely destroyed by antisemitic arson attack December 6, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-australian-synagogue-completely-destroyed-by-antisemitic-arson-attack/ Email Print Several men were reportedly inside the synagogue when the two arsonists doused the building in gasoline and lit it on fire, severely damaging the interior.Terrorists in Melbourne, Australia poured petrol on top of a synagogue and set it ablaze while Jews were still inside.Two people were taken to the hospital for severe burns.They’re burning Jews alive, again, just like on Oct 7. pic.twitter.com/6HqJLrIzQU — The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) December 6, 2024 A synagogue in Melbourne has been arsoned this morning.Adass Israel is one of the largest congregations in . It has been established by a group of Holocaust survivors. This comes after anti-Israel demonstrations have started to target synagogues. pic.twitter.com/NSrGpI7uDE— Ma Remma (@mamaremma) December 5, 2024 Exclusive footage showing the devastating aftermath inside the firebombed synagogue in Melbourne, Australia. pic.twitter.com/UdwtRXfBUE— Osher Feldman (@OsherFeldman) December 6, 2024 THIS IS ANITSEMITIC TERRORISM IN AUSTRALIAConfirmed torching of the large orthodox Jewish Adass synagogue in Melbourne. This is the flow on from the most hostile Federal government in Australia's history to the Jewish community and the most anti-Israel. Since 9 October 2023,… pic.twitter.com/qF9ICXz5k9— Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) December 5, 2024 Read British Airways flight crew ignored dying Jewish man’s pleas AntisemitismArsonAustraliasynagogue