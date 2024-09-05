WATCH: Australian university students refuse to stand and honor slain hostages September 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-australian-university-students-refuse-to-stand-and-honor-slain-hostages/ Email Print Students at Monash University asked if everyone can stand in remembrance of the six murdered hostages to which dozens of students remained seated on the floor. Australian students at Monahs University refusing to honor the 6 hostages murdered by Hamas pic.twitter.com/ls51qKPR5u — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) September 4, 2024 AntisemitismAustraliahostagesMonash University