WATCH: Biden confuses Netanyahu phone call with hurricane relief plans

A reporter asked President Biden about what transpired in the phone call between him and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, to which he responded he’s coming to help with the storm in reference to the massive hurricane pounding Florida.

Biden was just asked about his communications with Netanyahu regarding the attacks on Israel and retaliation and his response was “He's coming over to help with the storm." It’s literally elder abuse. pic.twitter.com/OjJZFpJkqr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2024