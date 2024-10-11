Search

WATCH: Biden confuses Netanyahu phone call with hurricane relief plans

A reporter asked President Biden about what transpired in the phone call between him and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, to which he responded he’s coming to help with the storm in reference to the massive hurricane pounding Florida.

