WATCH: Biden lies about immigration numbers, repeats debunked Trump claims in DNC speech

Joe Biden spoke at the DNC in Chicago where he repeated several false and defamatory misrepresentation’s of Trump’s words, and falsely claimed that the Trump administration had more border crossings than his.

NEW: President Biden has arguably one of his worst speeches to date, lies and slurs his way through the entire speech.

Recap:

1. Biden says women are without electrical [power?]

2. Biden says border crossings are down under his administration compared to Trump (??)

3. Biden… pic.twitter.com/WPlE1Do3yU

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 20, 2024