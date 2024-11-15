WATCH: Biden’s bizarre response on potential Gaza hostage deal before term ends November 15, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-bidens-bizarre-response-on-potential-gaza-hostage-deal-before-term-ends/ Email Print Biden then answered with ‘Do you think you can keep from getting hit in the head by a — a camera behind you?’I asked President Biden if he thinks that he can get a hostage deal done by the end of his term. He answered, commenting on the number of cameramen in the room: “do you think that you can get hit in the head by the camera behind you?” pic.twitter.com/B3DCJoHdaw— Neria Kraus (@NeriaKraus) November 12, 2024 hostage dealJoe BidenReporter