WATCH: Biden's tax plan could kill 1 million jobs in first two years, study says

April 9, 2021

According to a new study by the National Association of Manufacturers, the Biden administration's new infrastructure plan, touted as an investment in the U.S. economy, would likely result in the loss of a million jobs in the first two years.