WATCH: British soccer fans greet former Hamas hostage Emily Damari outside stadium

Emily Damari was met with thunderous cheers from hundreds of fans after word spread that the former Hamas hostage would be making an appearance at the Tottenham Spurs game — a franchise whose fan base has consistently shown strong support for her and the other hostages still held in Gaza.

Emily Damari, a dual British-Israeli citizen, was shot and kidnapped from her home on October 7. She spent 471 days in Hamas captivity.

Throughout her ordeal, Tottenham supporters, moved by her story and her love for the club, rallied behind her and campaigned tirelessly for her… pic.twitter.com/Aa9OiuOnU3

— Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 11, 2025