WATCH: British soccer fans greet former Hamas hostage Emily Damari outside stadium

Emily Damari was met with thunderous cheers from hundreds of fans after word spread that the former Hamas hostage would be making an appearance at the Tottenham Spurs game — a franchise whose fan base has consistently shown strong support for her and the other hostages still held in Gaza.



