WATCH: Canadian scholar praises child martyrs, calls on Allah to destroy the Jews

Canadian Islamic scholar Younus Kathrada praised children aspiring to become martyrs, calling girls who wish to give birth to them even braver, and claimed these children are being killed solely because of their faith in Islam.

