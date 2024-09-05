WATCH: Candace Owens blames Gaza situation on Israeli bombing September 5, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-candace-owens-blames-gaza-situation-on-israeli-bombing/ Email Print Candace Owens has descended into clear antisemitism in recent remarks on her podcast and various interviews. Candace Owens asserts that the situation in Gaza is not the fault of H*mas, but rather because "the Israeli government will not stop bombing them". She blames Israel for defending themselves against H*mas, without any pushback from Piers Morgan.pic.twitter.com/tPJbP4Jewa — Awesome Jew (@JewsAreTheGOAT) September 4, 2024 Candace OwensPiers MorganShmuley Boteach