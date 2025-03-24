Search

WATCH: Car owner watches Pro-Hamas lunatic vomit on his Tesla

Pro-Hamas and anti-Trump protesters are becoming increasingly brazen and outlandish in their attacks, with one lunatic caught by the owner vomiting on his Tesla.

