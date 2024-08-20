WATCH: Col. Richard Kemp – ‘The US and others are ‘seemingly’ doing everything they can to prevent Israel from defeating Hamas, Iran’ August 20, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-col-richard-kemp-the-us-and-others-are-seemingly-doing-everything-they-can-to-prevent-israel-from-defeating-hamas-iran/ Email Print Former Commander of British Forces in Afghanistan Col. Richard Kemp gives an in-depth analysis concerning the ceasefire being pushed by numerous countries to prevent Israel from destroying Hamas. CeasefireHamasRichard KempUSA