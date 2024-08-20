From Email: Alert: Feature restricted from Yahoo or AOL email. Use another email address or click here to send.

To Email:

To:

Subject:

I found a very interesting video on World Israel News! Click to watch this --> https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-col-richard-kemp-the-us-and-others-are-seemingly-doing-everything-they-can-to-prevent-israel-from-defeating-hamas-iran/